KuCoin Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Billion (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for $13.05 or 0.00024649 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and $37.76 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00066949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00020062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001889 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00077630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $430.39 or 0.00813128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00097184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001607 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KCS is a coin. Its genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

