L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $38.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of AIQUY opened at $34.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.44. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $23.84 and a 1-year high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.509 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

