Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $725.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $590.00 to $725.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $663.41.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $1.42 on Wednesday, hitting $636.63. 28,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,218. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $229.69 and a fifty-two week high of $669.00. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $600.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $510.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total transaction of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 809.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,914 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

