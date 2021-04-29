Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LSTR. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $248.87.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $168.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.40 and a 200 day moving average of $147.35. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $99.02 and a 12 month high of $179.50.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

