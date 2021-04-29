Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CEO Scott Michael Rajeski Buys 15,000 Shares

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) CEO Scott Michael Rajeski purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $28.31 on Thursday. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

