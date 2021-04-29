Lattice Token (LTX) Market Capitalization Tops $28.56 Million

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. One Lattice Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $28.56 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00062969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $150.30 or 0.00279916 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004464 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.84 or 0.01118981 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00027065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $385.32 or 0.00717605 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53,902.08 or 1.00384746 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Lattice Token Coin Profile

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lattice Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lattice Token directly using US dollars.

