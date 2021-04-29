Laurentian Raises Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Price Target to C$5.80

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MOZ. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.16.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$2.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$536.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 18.96, a current ratio of 19.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Marathon Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.47 and a twelve month high of C$3.35.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Gold will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

