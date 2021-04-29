Lee R. Mitau Sells 18,000 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GGG opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

