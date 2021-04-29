Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 61.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,444 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,038,000. Tlwm bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,484,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,074,000. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 561,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,219,000 after acquiring an additional 462,350 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.64. The stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,556. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.74. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

