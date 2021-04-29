Legacy Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Legacy Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,646 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of BSCL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.12. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,243. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $21.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.21.

