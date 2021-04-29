Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) Short Interest Down 50.0% in April

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leisure Acquisition stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.48% of Leisure Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LACQ remained flat at $$12.50 during trading on Thursday. 183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.61. Leisure Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

About Leisure Acquisition

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

