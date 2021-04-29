LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.280-0.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $37 million-$40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.88 million.

Shares of LMAT stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $53.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,324. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $23.40 and a 1 year high of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $37.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMAT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.17.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $513,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,530.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,203,895.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,796,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,771,509.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,329 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

