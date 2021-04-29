Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $903,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 71,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 126,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock worth $11,883,380 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day moving average is $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

