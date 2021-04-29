Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,155,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

