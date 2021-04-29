Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113,810 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Workday by 1.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 11.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $260.89 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.04.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

