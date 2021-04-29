LENSAR (LNSR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million.

NASDAQ LNSR opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61. LENSAR has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.71.

LNSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of LENSAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LENSAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About LENSAR

LENSAR, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing an advanced femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

