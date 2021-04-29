Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

NYSE LBRT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.21. 35,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,155. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $509,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,440,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,405.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 8,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $103,993.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,985,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,065,600.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,201,453 shares of company stock worth $195,250,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

LBRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.