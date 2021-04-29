Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Lifetime Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lifetime Brands to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

NASDAQ LCUT opened at $14.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $320.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. Lifetime Brands has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $249.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LCUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.