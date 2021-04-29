Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LGND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $146.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day moving average is $125.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 44,547 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.86, for a total value of $7,878,582.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,638.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,727 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,288 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 97,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after acquiring an additional 23,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

