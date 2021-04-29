Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.150–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $220 million-$230 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.38 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen cut Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Limelight Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Limelight Networks from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Limelight Networks from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.32.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW remained flat at $$3.63 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,827. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $454.65 million, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $55.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.58 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

