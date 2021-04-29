Linde (LIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Linde (NYSE:LIN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Linde to post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts expect Linde to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LIN opened at $287.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.85. Linde has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

