Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 91,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

NYSE:LIN opened at $287.14 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $279.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $150.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.77%.

In related news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.