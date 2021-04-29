Litecoin Plus Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $142,313.91 and approximately $1,857.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0517 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52,714.15 or 0.99868355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00040674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00011068 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.86 or 0.00181607 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000903 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001876 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005628 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

