Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.53. The stock had a trading volume of 311,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,482. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. The company has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 79,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 998,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 37,544 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

