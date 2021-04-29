Loki (LOKI) Market Cap Achieves $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,395.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.83 or 0.05126919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.23 or 0.00480247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $899.07 or 0.01652834 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $418.86 or 0.00770030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.34 or 0.00530075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00063738 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.17 or 0.00432334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004275 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official website is loki.network. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

