Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) Short Interest Up 200.0% in April

Loncar China BioPharma ETF (NASDAQ:CHNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Loncar China BioPharma ETF stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74. Loncar China BioPharma ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $42.17.

