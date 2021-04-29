Loop Capital Boosts Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target to $100.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Plexus stock opened at $93.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $96.27.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael V. Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $430,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $1,861,548. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $33,294,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,206,000 after acquiring an additional 168,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 323,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,349 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

