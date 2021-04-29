Loop Capital Raises Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target to $190.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.06.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $207.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.97. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $209.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 134.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,281,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

