Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.05

Shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.05 and traded as high as $3.69. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 397,669 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $111.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.95 million during the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luby’s stock. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luby’s Company Profile (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

