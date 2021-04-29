Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,908 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $12.92 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

