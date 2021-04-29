Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 55,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,022,111 shares.The stock last traded at $36.70 and had previously closed at $36.76.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In other news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Luminex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Luminex by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Luminex by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Luminex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminex by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Company Profile (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

