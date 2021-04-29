Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 968,100 shares, an increase of 859.5% from the March 31st total of 100,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:LKCO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,828,381. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. Luokung Technology has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Luokung Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

