Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.79.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of LYFT opened at $63.40 on Monday. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 739,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $44,554,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $209,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,696,969 shares of company stock worth $303,854,144 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Lyft by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,942 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Lyft by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 139,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,231 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Lyft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Lyft by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.