Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Now Covered by Analysts at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lyft from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.79.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 15,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $960,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,696,969 shares of company stock valued at $303,854,144 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Lyft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

