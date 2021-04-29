Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.79.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $577,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $278,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,696,969 shares of company stock worth $303,854,144. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Lyft by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.