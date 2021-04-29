LYNC Network 1-Day Volume Tops $3,717.00 (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 29th. LYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $3,717.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LYNC Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002394 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LYNC Network has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00280489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.53 or 0.01094026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00026230 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $384.43 or 0.00719523 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,421.38 or 0.99985948 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

LYNC Network Coin Profile

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 995,500 coins. The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork. LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network.

Buying and Selling LYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

