MA Private Wealth Has $14.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MA Private Wealth increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,481,000 after purchasing an additional 135,213 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $273,061,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.91. 46,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,139. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.09. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $173.93 and a 12-month high of $278.10.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.