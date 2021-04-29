MA Private Wealth Sells 144 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

MA Private Wealth trimmed its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.07. 1,156,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,124,782. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.54. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

