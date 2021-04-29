MA Private Wealth Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

MA Private Wealth decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of MA Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.06. 430,262 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

