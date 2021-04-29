Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,628,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 96,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Macatawa Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Macatawa Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $329.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Macatawa Bank Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

