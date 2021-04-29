MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Announces Earnings Results

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-0.56 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.520-0.560 EPS.

MTSI traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.61. 2,035,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,387. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $3,367,638.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

