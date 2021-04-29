Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Hits New 52-Week High at $137.81

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $137.81 and last traded at $135.73, with a volume of 2934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.70.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.76.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. Analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 214.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

