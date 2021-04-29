MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Stock Holdings Raised by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 134,722 shares during the quarter. MagnaChip Semiconductor accounts for approximately 3.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor were worth $14,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,460,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,585,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 655,792 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,539,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 86,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Run Capital LP increased its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 835,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on MagnaChip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

NYSE:MX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.26. 30,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,929. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $142.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It offers display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

