Mai Fyfield Sells 306 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.99, for a total value of $109,850.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $109,850.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mai Fyfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.01, for a total value of $105,267.06.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $125,460.00.

Roku stock opened at $357.74 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.19 and a twelve month high of $486.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -425.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Roku from $410.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

