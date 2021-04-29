Mani Sundaram Sells 2,000 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,270,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 30,125 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

