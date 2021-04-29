Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MFC. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.65.

Shares of MFC stock traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$26.98. 3,156,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,557,696. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$15.36 and a 1 year high of C$27.68. The stock has a market cap of C$52.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.67.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$190,643.61. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

