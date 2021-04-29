Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,937 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $62,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 15.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,002,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,943,000 after purchasing an additional 264,806 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 159.3% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 17.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,872,000 after acquiring an additional 133,775 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of MXIM stock traded up $0.57 on Thursday, reaching $95.15. 30,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,371. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $98.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $1,314,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.