Marathon Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 103,151 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $41,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Globus Medical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.94.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.61. 818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,318. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.94. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $233.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

