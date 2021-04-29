Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 153,611 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 935,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153,611 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide accounts for about 1.2% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $89,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,910. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.46 and a 12 month high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.