Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 63,029 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,033,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 63,029 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Intel were worth $130,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after buying an additional 4,916,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $57.97. 156,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,575,605. The company has a market capitalization of $234.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.92 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

